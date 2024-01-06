I've Not Spoken To Anyone About That, Says Bairstow Over Wicketkeeping Duties For Tests In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow said he is yet to know if he will be donning the keeping gloves for the side during their five-match Test series in India, starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Bairstow was England's primary wicketkeeper-batter in the 2023 Test home summer for matches against Ireland and Australia. Initially he made a few errors, but ended the Ashes with 23 catches and a stumping.

England had given a recall to wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes to the 16-member squad for the Test tour of India, as well as for the upcoming preparatory camp in Abu Dhabi. Foakes had received widespread acclaim for his flawless wicketkeeping during three matches on Indian pitches in 2021 tour.

"I've not spoken to anyone about that As long as I'm over there, as long as I'm fit and firing, the selection decisions will be taken out of my hands. But look, I'm fairly happy with where I'm at, whether I'm keeping, batting or whatever it is," said Bairstow to Sky Sports.

Bairstow made three ducks in four innings during England's 2021 tour to India. He played the final two Tests of the series on spin-friendly pitches of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after being rested from the first two games in Chennai. He insisted that England will be ready for the challenge of adapting and playing as per their ultra-attacking style on Indian pitches.

"India can produce different pitches: it doesn't have to turn. We've seen how potent their seam attack has been recently. Look, I'm sure the pitches will turn: it's whether or not they'll turn from day one, which potentially negates a bit of their strength in their seam attack. We know how strong they are."

"There's been a lot of talk around Bazball and the probably majority of it has been from you guys (in the media). Look, it's a positive way of playing cricket. It's a way in which we're trying to entertain people that are watching. In India, we know the conditions are going to be slightly different... it'll be a case of, can we adapt quick enough and well enough to the conditions, and play suitably?"

Bairstow had missed a majority of 2022 cricketing action due to a freak leg injury which needed surgery and made a successful return to the international game in mid-2023. He revealed the time post England's exit in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India was dedicated to getting the leg right.

"I've been getting my ankle right, just training in the gym pretty hard, catching up with friends and family. Having come back from the injury that I had, it was a pretty full-on summer... it's been great to just have a bit of a refresh, have a bit of time with the family and just to make sure the ankle is as good as it can be."

