Tit-For-Tat Wargames Rumble And Churn South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – In another sign that the South China Sea is at the heart of a brewing US-China new Cold War, both superpowers conducted tit-for-tat wargames in the disputed maritime area in the opening days of the new year.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) conducted the second iteration of the Maritime Cooperation Activity naval drills in the South China Sea from January 3 to 4 in a clear show of force by the two mutual defense treaty allies.

While the US sent its flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), which was accompanied by a guided missile cruiser and two destroyers from its Carrier Strike Group 1, the Philippines deployed its flagship offshore patrol vessels BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS-15), which was accompanied by three other warships and two naval helicopters.

The drills focused on cross-deck exercises, fixed-wing flight operations, joint patrols and maritime communication, according to reports.

Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner praised the wargames as a“significant leap” in enhancing interoperability between the two defense allies and underscored the Philippines'“progress in defense capabilities and development as a world-class armed force” amid its deepening maritime disputes with China. They marked the second major bilateral naval drills held since November.

Viewing the Philippine-US exercises as part of a broader Pentagon-led containment strategy, China responded in kind.

The Chinese foreign ministry lambasted the drills as“provocative military activities” aimed at“flaunting their military might” while People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) reportedly deployed two warships to shadow the American and Filipino navies conducting drills close to the Scarborough Shoal and Reed Bank – two disputed features that fall within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone that are also claimed by Beijing.