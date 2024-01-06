Will Israeli Assassinations Spark A Wider War?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Two weeks ago, Sayyed Razi Mousavi was a ghost on the internet. He left no mark on search engines or in coverage of Iran's military and the Middle East.

But in the Syrian capital Damascus, Mousavi's 30-year presence was an open secret. He had been the right-hand man of General Qassem Soleimani , the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards' branch for operations outside Iran.

Mousavi was the liaison with the Assad regime, as it killed hundreds of thousands in putting down dissenters after March 2011, as well as with Lebanon's Hezbollah. In 2021, he became Iran's senior commander in Syria.

On Christmas Day, Israel put Mousavi in the headlines . Warplanes fired three missiles into Iran's main military compound in the Sayyed Zeynab area south of Damascus. The commander was killed immediately.

In contrast to Mousavi, Saleh al-Arouri lived in the spotlight of conflict. A founder of Hamas's military branch, he oversaw operations in the West Bank and was also the deputy political leader of the Palestinian organization.

Under political pressure from Israel, al-Arouri moved from Qatar to Turkey to Lebanon, but he never disappeared from view as he liaised with Hezbollah and Iranian officials.

He was reportedly involved in the planning of Hamas's October 7 mass killings in Israel and – amid Israeli killings in Gaza – in discussions of a pause to exchange Hamas-held hostages for women and children in Israel's prisons.

On January 2, an Israeli drone fired into a building in Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut where Hezbollah is based. Al-Arouri, two senior Hamas commanders and several other personnel were slain .

While it rarely claims responsibility, Israel has regularly used assassination, including of Hamas's spiritual leader Ahmed Yassin in 2004 . It has recurrently struck Iranian and Hezbollah targets as well as Assad regime positions in Syria.