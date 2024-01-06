Mastermind Behind Attack On ED Team Main Source Of Funding Legal Expenses In Bengal Fiscal Scams: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received definite clues that Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sajahan, the principal mastermind behind the attack on an agency team while they were raiding his residence in North 24 Parganas district, was the main source of funds behind the huge legal expenses for the accused in the different financial scams in West Bengal, sources said.

Although Sajahan was initially the principal confidante of former Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who has been arrested in the ration distribution scam, he however became the principal source of funds for bearing the huge legal expenses on behalf of the accused, according to the sources.

His importance as the principal source of funds aggravated mainly after the arrest of Trinamool Congress heavyweight Anubrata Mondal by the CBI on August 22, 2023 in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in the state.

The ED has also received information of Sajahan being responsible for clandestine funding of Mondal's legal expenses after his initial days of arrest.

Besides being a ration distribution dealer, Sajahan is also perceived as the principal operator of the majority of the pisciculture farms in Sandeshkhali area, quite close to the India-Bangladesh international borders in North 24 Parganas.

He also had connections with the business of coal supply for the brick-kilns scattered in the area, according to findings of the ED.

--IANS

src/ksk