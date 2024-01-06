Lviv Hands Over 200 Drones, 4 Vehicles To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have received 4 vehicles and 200 drones from the community of Lviv.

The Lviv City Council announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"Lviv continues to help Ukraine's defenders. Today, the city's community handed over 4 vehicles and 200 drones to the military. The total amount of funds allocated for purchases for the military this week exceeds UAH 16.5 million," the report says.

It is noted that vehicles and military equipment for the front line is purchased at the request of the military as part of a citywide program to support defenders, with UAH 1 billion allocated in 2023. In total, the city allocated UAH 2.1 billion for all military support programs last year.

For 2024, the budget of the Lviv city territorial community has already projected UAH 1 billion for the purchase of equipment and supplies for the Armed Forces alone.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Lviv region, 12-year-old volunteer Maksym Zarichnyi from Kherson region bought a drone for the Armed Forces with the money he raised. In total, he has already donated more than UAH 600,000 and hundreds of trench candles to the military with his solo concerts.

Photo: Andriy Sadovyi, Telegram