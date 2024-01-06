Ukraine's General Staff Reports 62 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 62 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines in Ukraine.

“In total, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 25 airstrikes, as well as 32 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

At night, the occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using two combat Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all drones.

Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Zmiivka and Chervonyi Mayak in the Kherson region came under enemy airstrikes. More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements were shelled with artillery and mortars.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 16 more - near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position. About 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy that does not stop attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. In the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka districts and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the invaders near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to take measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults.

“At the same time, our warriors continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line,” the General Staff said.

Thus, in the past 24 hours, the Air Force of Ukraine launched strikes on five enemy manpower clusters and one command post.

Ukrainian missile forces hit two Russia command posts, four manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one ammunition depot and one enemy artillery unit.

