Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Sign Protocol On Expanding Mutual Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan have signed a Protocol on expanding mutual cooperation,
Trend reports.
The protocol was signed following a meeting between the Minister
of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev and the
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz
Kudratov.
At the same time, during the meeting, the parties discussed the
stages of implementation of agreements within the framework of the
Roadmaps signed following the visit of Kazakh president to
Uzbekistan in December 2022, including increasing trade turnover
between the two countries to $10 billion.
The parties also touched upon the holding of the IV Forum of
Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in
Samarkand.
Meanwhile, within the framework of the 20th meeting of the joint
intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in May 2023, the Minister of Trade and
Integration of Kazakhstan organized a trade mission of Kazakh
commodity producers and service providers in Tashkent.
Following the trade mission, export contracts were signed for
the supply of construction materials, confectionery, IT services,
and dairy products to Uzbekistan worth more than $44.1 million.
Kazakhstan entered the top three among the main trading partners
of Uzbekistan based on the results of the first 11 months of 2023.
The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $4.1 billion
from January through November 2023.
