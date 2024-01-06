Azerbaijan Creates New Option For Noting Certain Business Entities' Expenditures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Starting from this
year, business entities in Azerbaijan will be able to deduct
representation expenses, housing, and food expenses of employees
within the limits of the norm from their income, Trend reports, referring
to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan.
Under the current legislation, expenses for housing, food, and
other social expenses of employees, as well as hospitality expenses
incurred by business entities, are not deductible from income, and
these expenses, which are an integral element of modern business,
are financed from the net profit of the business.
Recent amendments to the Tax Code have defined the deduction of
employer's expenses for accommodation and meals for employees, as
well as hospitality expenses, from income. In this regard, a draft
resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers was prepared, defining
"Norms and procedure for deducting representation expenses,
expenses for housing and meals for employees, as well as for
medical and preventive diet, milk and other equivalent products
issued to employees engaged in work with harmful, difficult working
conditions and underground work from income for taxation
purposes".
The amendment by formalizing this type of expenses of business
entities will contribute to the creation of a favorable environment
as far as the turnover of catering enterprises, landlords, etc. is
concerned by introducing the established business practices into
the national legislation.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.