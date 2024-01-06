Copper Beech Mount Pleasant: Your Upscale Off-Campus Housing Destination Near CMU

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 5, 2024 6:48 am - Copper Beech Mount Pleasant, your top choice for student apartments in Mount Pleasant, MI, proudly presents a premier living experience just minutes from Central Michigan University (CMU).

Mount Pleasant, MI, January 3 2024: Copper Beech Mount Pleasant, your top choice for student apartments in Mount Pleasant, MI, proudly presents a premier living experience just minutes from Central Michigan University (CMU). Nestled in a prime location, these spacious apartments and townhomes offer convenience, comfort, and style, creating the perfect off-campus housing option for students. Enhance your university experience with us – your ideal choice for comfortable living near CMU.

They deliver an extensive array of apartment amenities to ensure students have everything they need. Each residence is designed with modern finishes and includes essential features for a comfortable living space. From fully equipped kitchens to in-unit laundry facilities, Copper Beech apartments offer functionality and style to meet the demands of today's students.

Furthermore, the community amenities at Copper Beech Mount Pleasant are second to none. Residents can relax and unwind at the pool and sun deck, challenge friends to a game of basketball or volleyball on the courts, maintain their fitness at the 24-hour fitness center and even pamper their furry friends at the on-site dog park. Copper Beech Mount Pleasant truly offers a complete lifestyle that caters to the diverse needs and interests of its residents.

Visit their website to explore more or call (989) 779-8300 to learn more about

About Copper Beech Mount Pleasant: Copper Beech Mount Pleasant is a leading provider of student housing in Mount Pleasant, MI, offering ample apartments and townhomes near Central Michigan University. With a commitment to providing an exceptional living experience, Copper Beech Mount Pleasant combines premier apartment amenities with outstanding community features to cater to the diverse needs of its residents.

Renovated apartments near CMU at unbeatable prices, what more could you want! Copper Beech Mt. Pleasant is getting a major facelift in 2019! We're introducing upgraded apartments that will feature new vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, new modern kitchen cabinetry, new designer furniture package, a 50'' TV in the common area, and so much more! These newly upgraded townhomes are nearly brand new from top to bottom! Not only will you get a beautiful new apartment but you'll get an absolutely amazing price! Compare us to the competition, we dare you, you'll see we're the best value in Mt. Pleasant Student Housing!

Company name: Copper Beech Mount Pleasant

Address: 4750 E Blue Grass Road

City name: Mount Pleasant

State: Michigan

Zip code: 48858

Phone Number: (989) 779-8300