Supreme Court To Rule If Trump Can Be Barred From Holding Office

The US Supreme Court agreed to consider whether Colorado can bar Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, taking up a landmark constitutional and political clash stemming from his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The justices will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments on February 8. They will review a Colorado Supreme Court decision that said Trump engaged in insurrection - and forfeited his right to run for president again - by trying to nullify Joe Biden's election victory and inciting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault.

The clash over the Constitution's insurrection clause promises to be a pivot point in Trump's bid to reclaim the White House. A broad Supreme Court decision in the ex-president's favor would end efforts around the country to remove him from the ballot. A ruling against Trump would fuel that drive and raise new questions about the viability of his candidacy.

The showdown comes just as the party nominating contests get underway, starting for Republicans with the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus and the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary. Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments and a civil lawsuit in New York over his business practices, is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

The case will test the high court's ability to navigate a partisan firestorm while grappling with novel constitutional questions. Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to seek consensus, possibly with a narrow ruling, but that may prove challenging on a conservative-controlled court that often divides sharply in high-profile issues.

Insurrection Clause

The clash turns on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted shortly after the Civil War as the nation grappled with the status of former Confederate soldiers and leaders. The provision says a person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection” is ineligible to hold office again.

The clause doesn't say how it is to be enforced, though it gives Congress power to lift a ban with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

Trump contended in his appeal that the clause doesn't apply to the president, that he didn't engage in insurrection and that only Congress can declare him disqualified. He also made narrower arguments that would apply just to Colorado and not nationwide.

"The Supreme Court is taking the case from Colorado,” he said during a campaign speech in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday night. "The Republican judges want to go out of their way to be fair.” He pointed out that three of the court's nine justices were nominated by him.

The six Colorado voters challenging Trump also urged the Supreme Court to grant review, though they said some of the former president's arguments weren't worthy of high court consideration. They are represented by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics.

"We're glad that the Supreme Court will definitively decide whether Donald Trump can be on the ballot,” CREW spokesperson Jenna Grande said in an email. "We look forward to presenting our case and ensuring the Constitution is upheld.”

Full Appeal

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the entirety of Trump's appeal, declining to limit the case as the voters had urged. The Feb. 8 argument will be a special session, falling in the middle of what normally is a four-week recess. The court gave no indication when it will rule.

Fifteen states and one territory hold primaries or caucuses on March 5, which is known as Super Tuesday, including Colorado and Maine. Trump has sued to challenge the Maine secretary of state's finding that he is ineligible for the ballot.

"Thank God,” Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams said in an interview. "The Supreme Court taking the case is the first step in overturning this attack against free and fair elections. We expect to win in the courtroom and then again in November against these despicable Democrats.”

The Colorado Supreme Court said in its 4-3 decision last month that Trump engaged in "overt, voluntary and direct participation” in an insurrection that culminated with the Capitol riot.

The majority pointed to Trump's unsupported claims that the election was stolen, his fiery Jan. 6, 2021, speech to a crowd that included armed people and his demands before and during the riot that Vice President Mike Pence refuse to certify the results. The ruling was the first ever to invoke the insurrection clause against an ex-president.

The Colorado ruling won't take effect, if at all, until the Supreme Court rules. The state court directed Colorado's secretary of state to keep Trump's name on the presidential primary ballot in the meantime.

The case is Trump v. Anderson, 23-719.