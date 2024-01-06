NIA Attaches House In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 6 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached a house on Saturday in connection with a weapon recovery case in Srinagar.

Official sources said that assisted by J&K Police and the CRPF, NIA attached the house of Mushtaq Ahmad in Khan Colony of Chanapora area in Srinagar on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that police had arrested two hybrid LeT terrorists in May last year in Chanapora area from whose possession 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered.

That case was later taken over by the NIA.

