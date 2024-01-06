Microsoft Appoints Dee Templeton As Non-Voting Openai Board Observer

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 6 (IANS) Microsoft has selected Dee Templeton, VP for tech and research partnerships and operations, as its non-voting observer on OpenAI's board.

Templeton, who is an advisor to Microsoft CTO and EVP of AI, Kevin Scott, has already begun attending board meetings, reports Bloomberg.

The Information previously reported that Templeton was being considered for the role.

She oversees operations for the nearly 1,500 scientists and engineers comprising Microsoft's Technology and Research group.

Templeton leads a team that develops and nurtures some of Microsoft's most significant technical partnerships, including the cross-functional team accountable for the progress of the joint work with OpenAl, according to her LInkedIn profile.

She began her career at Microsoft 25 years ago as the first female technical employee at Microsoft New Zealand.

“I've since had the opportunity to contribute in engineering and product roles across numerous divisions and technologies,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

OpenAI's new board consists of chair Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, the only remaining holdout from the previous board.

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, with a 49 per cent stake in the for-profit entity.

The ouster of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman late last year by the previous board was reportedly the culmination of several issues around Altman's strategic manoeuvring and a“perceived lack of transparency” in his communications with directors.

--IANS

na/prw