Delhi Records Min Of 8.9 Degree C; Shallow Fog Hits Land, Air Traffic

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 8.9 degree Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average, on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again predicted a "cold day" in Delhi on Saturday with maximum temperature to hover around 16 degree Celsius.

The city also witnessed shallo fog affecting traffic and rail movement.

Palam recorded the lowest visibility of 1000 m at 5:30 a.m. and Safdarjung of 500 m at 8 a.m. with minimmum temperature standing at 9.6 and 8.9 degree C, respectively.

According to Indian Railways, delays affecting 14 trains bound for Delhi stem from various factors, including fog-related issues in the northern region.

The highest delay reported in trains arriving in Delhi is six hours.

Over 30 flight disruptions and delays were reported till 8 a.m. at IGI Airport.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

At the Anand Vihar area, PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in 'very poor' category standing at 346 and PM 10 reached 258 or 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 307, the 'very poor' category while the PM 10 was at 153, falling under the 'moderate' category, respectively.

