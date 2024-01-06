Four Killed In Multi-Vehicles Collision In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, Jan 6 (IANS) At least four people were killed on the spot in a road accident involving two cars and a truck on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Kundgol in Karnataka's Dharwad district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Manikantha, 23-year-old Pavana, 31-year-old Chandana, all residents of Hassan, and 34-year-old Prabhu from Bengaluru.

Other four who got seriously injured have been rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi city.

One of the cars was on way to Goa from Hassan while another was moving towards Shirdi from Bengaluru.

Dharwad SP Gopala Byakod has rushed to the spot.

State Labour and District in-charge Minister Dharwad Santhosh Lad visited the injured at the KIMS hospital.

"After the collision of cars, the truck mowed down those standing on the roadside. The truck driver has been arrested. It is not yet known how the accident had taken place. The police are verifying whether the incident took place due to the fog,” Minister Lad said.

