Higher Temperatures Forecast Over Two Days, Says JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) - A slight rise in temperatures is forecast Saturday with moderately cold weather over the hilltops and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, another slight rise in temperatures is expected Sunday to become higher than their seasonal average by about 6-8 degrees Celsius.The department added that the weather becomes pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday and Tuesday, fair weather is forecast almost nationwide and warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 8C, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a fair 26C during the day, sliding to 14 at night.