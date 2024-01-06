Caldwell University's 50Th Anniversary Of Title IX Panel Named NCAA DII Award Of Excellence Finalist

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Caldwell University has been named a finalist for the 2024 Division II Award of Excellence for its innovative panel, A Review and Discussion on the Impact of Title IX and Women in Athletics, held at the George R. Newman Center on February 24, 2023. The accolade recognizes initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement and student-athlete leadership.



In all, 25 schools and two conferences have been tabbed as finalists, as determined by a committee of athletics administrators. The national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selected the top three finalists, who will be announced at the Division II business session on January 13 at the 2024 NCAA Convention in Phoenix.



ï¿1⁄2This honor further recognizes the outstanding effort that many people at Caldwell University and our Athletics program put into organizing such and impactful event,ï¿1⁄2 said Mark A. Corino, Caldwell University Assistant Vice President/Director of Athletics. ï¿1⁄2The distinguished panel provided valuable insight into Title IXï¿1⁄2s history and impact on women in athletics, making it one of the most special days ever for our department, the University and the community at large.ï¿1⁄2



In front of a packed crowd, the event featured a background segment on Title IX and its contributions in promoting women in athletics, followed by a panel of influential women in athletics from different perspectives in a discussion forum with renowned New York sports personality Tina Cervasio serving as the moderator for the event. The standout lineup included Caldwell alumna Sarina Soriano '16, collegiate basketball coach Linda Cimino, sport and performance psychology professional Dr. Maggie Tieman, collegiate basketball coach Johannah Leedham, with additional insight from Caldwell's compliance and risk officer Elizabeth Elices and athletic compliance and student welfare officer Lynne Machtemes '98.



The next day, Caldwell recognized 50 of its top female student-athletes of all time, as well as female coaches, administrators and pioneers who helped propel the growth of women's sports.



Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campuses. Each finalist will receive $500. In addition, the winner will receive $2,500, the first runner-up will receive $1,250 and the second runner-up will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended to be used for future SAAC initiatives or community engagement events.



About Caldwell University

Caldwell University is a four-year Catholic university in the Dominican tradition, founded in 1939 by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell, New Jersey, voted one of the most beautiful downtown communities in New Jersey and the stateï¿1⁄2s #1 Small College Town. Caldwell is one of the most affordable private universities in New Jersey and was named among the top 100 Best Regional Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.



Approximately 2,000 students are enrolled each year, with nearly 25% residing in one of three residence halls, many of whom compete on one of Caldwellï¿1⁄2s 16 NCAA Division II or intercollegiate teams, including the emerging sports of acrobatics & tumbling and sprint football.



Caldwell is a United States Department of Education-designated Hispanic Serving Institution.

The University offers bachelorï¿1⁄2s, masterï¿1⁄2s and doctoral academic programs including Art Therapy, Esports Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Nursing, and Applied Behavior Analysis along with many traditional majors and programs. The undergraduate core curriculum emphasizes the liberal arts and sciences with a mission to educate students to become citizens who pursue truth and contribute to a just society. Core values of respect, integrity, community and excellence define the Caldwell experience. Learn more at



About Caldwell University Athletics

Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellCougars) sponsors 14 sports at the NCAA Division II level, including: baseball, women's and men's basketball, bowling, women's and men's cross country, women's and men's lacrosse, women's and men's soccer, softball, women's and men's track and field, and volleyball; plus acrobatics & tumbling, sprint football and esports. The Department is committed to providing a quality academic and athletic experience in order to meet the diverse needs of its student-athletes.

