Creative Agency LO:LA Is The Top Brand Management Partner For 2024, Says Martech

Winner of numerous industry awards, including Davey, Communicator, and Manifest awards, LO:LA was recently recognized for its creative branding solutions.

LO:LA's Approach to Branding

In business since 2017, LO:LA has become known for its data-backed, goal-oriented brand campaigns which help businesses navigate leadership changes, company expansions, and investor acquisitions.

This has involved supporting businesses in keeping their branding consistent and recognizable through such transitions. By ensuring messaging aligns with brand ethos, LO:LA was able to manage brand perception among company prospects, stakeholders, and employees.

Similarly, the agency has helped businesses redefine their brand identity - supporting internal launches and rollouts of new campaigns, in addition to briefing their employees on the updated brand strategies.

Award-Winning Brand In a Box Strategy

In particular, MarTech Outlook highlights the success of the creative agency's "Brand in a Box" service. This 4-phase solution provides businesses and organizations with a clear framework for articulating their company mission, voice, and identity.

In 2024, the creative agency will be providing brand management support to businesses that are anticipating expansions, in addition to start-ups aspiring to strengthen their market authority. Specifically, LO:LA plans to help UK companies establish themselves in the US market and vice versa.

For example, the report says, "LO:LA's current endeavors include spearheading the rebranding of a regional billion-dollar credit union slated for January 2024 and providing end-to-end guidance to a start-up for the launch of their at-home blood testing application."

About LO:LA

Since LO:LA was founded in 2017, the agency has been committed to challenging conventional branding methods and launching campaigns that resonate with leads on a deeper level. Visitors to the LO:LA site can browse the projects the agency worked on in 2023. These include collaborations with non-profit organizations, homeware retailers, healthcare providers, public agencies, and skincare brands.

"Centered around our core creative services, think of LO:LA as your inside-out marketing team which includes expert partners curated specifically to your brand, project or campaign", a spokesperson for the agency explained.

