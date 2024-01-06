Discover Next-Level Student Living At Lark On 42Nd: Your New Home Near USF!

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 5, 2024 12:14 am - Lark on 42nd announces an innovative student housing solution near the University of South Florida (USF) designed for the modern student's needs.
Tampa, Florida, January 04, 2024: Lark on 42nd announces an innovative student housing solution near the University of South Florida (USF) designed for the modern student's needs. With a plethora of high-end amenities and a community vibe that's second to none, Lark on 42nd offers a unique living experience that blends comfort, style, and convenience.
At Lark on 42nd, residents enjoy a vibrant social scene with a stunning pool and sundeck, the perfect midday escape between classes. The grilling area with fire pits is the go-to spot for a community cookout, while the 24-hour fitness center caters to all wellness routines. And for those late-night study sessions or early morning classes, the lounge and coffee bar provide the perfect spot to gear up or wind down.
Choosing Lark on 42nd means stepping into a life of luxury with quartz countertops, HDTVs in every living room, and designer kitchens that make you forget you're living the student life. Each 2, 3, or 4-bedroom apartment is fully furnished, featuring hardwood-style floors, in-unit laundry, and the latest in kitchen appliances. Plus, with Wi-Fi throughout the building and secure bike storage, every detail has been considered.
For more information, please visit their website or call (813) 430-4000
About Lark on 42nd: Lark on 42nd is the premier choice for student housing near the University of South Florida. Offering a wide range of amenities and community features, it's designed for students who want more from their college living experience. With stylish apartments, a vibrant community, and a location that's close to everything USF has to offer, Lark on 42nd is where students find their perfect home away from home.
Lark on 42nd is a unique community of off-campus student housing and apartments specially designed for university and college students, conveniently located just minutes from the University of South Florida campus.
Company: Lark on 42nd
Address: 14202 N 42nd Street
City: Tampa
State: Florida
Zip code: 33613
Telephone number: (813) 430-4000
