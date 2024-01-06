Alight Stillwater Unveils Premier Student Living Experience In Stillwater, OK

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 5, 2024 12:18 am - Alight Stillwater announces its latest offering for students seeking top-tier living accommodations near campus.

Stillwater, Oklahoma : Alight Stillwater announces its latest offering for students seeking top-tier living accommodations near campus. With a promise of comfort, community, and convenience, Alight Stillwater redefines Stillwater, OK, student housing with its luxurious amenities and flexible living options tailored to modern student life.

At Alight Stillwater, residents enjoy a variety of living spaces, including 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and expansive 3-story townhomes. Each option comes fully furnished with hardwood-style floors, in-unit laundry, and high-speed Internet. The hassle of finding the right place is gone-students can simply move in and start living.

The community doesn't skimp on amenities either. A 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, basketball and sand volleyball courts, alongside a luxurious clubhouse with a game room and coffee bar, provide ample opportunities for relaxation and socializing. There are numerous meeting and study spaces for those seeking a quiet place to study.

Alight Stillwater understands the student budget. It offers high-quality living without the hefty price tag. Residents enjoy premium furnishings and essential services like electronic locks, monitored fire alarms, and sprinklers for safety, all included without breaking the bank.

To learn more, please visit their website or call (405) 338-7600.

About Alight Stillwater: Alight Stillwater is at the forefront of students living in Stillwater, OK. Offering a range of luxury apartments and townhomes, it's more than just housing-it's a lifestyle. With an emphasis on community and convenience, Alight provides a living experience that caters to the needs and aspirations of students, encouraging them to live, learn, and thrive. With top-notch amenities and a focus on safety and comfort, Alight Stillwater is where every student's journey shines brighter.

Company: Alight Stillwater

Address: 800 E Hall of Fame Avenue

City: Stillwater

State: Oklahoma

Zip code: 74075

Telephone number: (405) 338-7600

Alight Stillwater is high quality OSU student housing. The Stillwater apartment community is designed around Oklahoma State University students, located just minutes from campus. Enjoy furnished 1 to 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a setting that offers a complete lifestyle with a direct bus service to OSU.