Gray & Sons Unveils Rare Pair Of 8 Carat Cartier Diamond Stud Earrings

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 5, 2024 12:20 am - Discover opulence with Gray & Sons' rare 8-carat Cartier diamond stud earrings. A dazzling display of elegance, these iconic pieces radiate sophistication and luxury. Elevate your style with this rare and timeless Cartier masterpiece.

Gray & Sons is thrilled to announce the newest offering for sale of an extraordinary pair of pre-owned Cartier diamond stud earrings, boasting a remarkable total weight of 8.06 carats. Each earring showcases an exquisite diamond, one weighing 4.01 carats and the other 4.05 carats, set in elegant platinum to create a truly spectacular and rare offering.

According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) reports, the diamonds in these Cartier earrings are of the highest quality, featuring a round brilliant cut that is known for its exceptional reflection and refraction of light. This cut is lauded for its ability to maximize the diamond's brilliance, fire (flashes of color), and scintillation (sparkle).

Earring 1 Specifications:

?4.05 Carats

?E Color Grade

?VVS2 Clarity Grade

?Very Good Cut Grade

?Excellent Symmetry

Earring 2 Specifications:

?4.01 Carats

?E Color Grade

?VVS2 Clarity Grade

?Very Good Cut Grade

?Excellent Symmetry

The exceptional combination of E color grade, VVS2 clarity grade, and outstanding cut and symmetry grades ensures that these Cartier diamond earrings are not only visually stunning but also of the utmost quality. E-grade diamonds fall within the“colorless” range (D-F), which are highly sought after for their purity. They are considered premium quality, which explains why Cartier would select them to use in these spectacular earrings.

Included in the sale of these exquisite earrings is a Cartier Valuation Report dated 11/15/2023, GIA certificates, a Cartier Certificate, Cartier purchase receipt, box and leather bag. The original 2018 Cartier bill of sale for the earrings is $724,000 – and fine jewelry enthusiasts can purchase them now from Gray & Sons for only $490,000, a 32% in savings from the original bill of sale.

The rarity of this sale is a testament to the legacy of Gray & Sons' extensive estate luxury collection of jewelry. Gray & Sons offers a diverse range of pre-owned Cartier pieces, including an array of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and more. Discerning customers seeking Cartier diamond jewelry will find a treasure trove of options that exude elegance.

In addition to Cartier, Gray & Sons curates a vast assortment of other fine jewelry, including pieces from Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston and more. The collection caters to discerning tastes and collectors alike, ensuring a delightful shopping experience for those with an inclination for luxury.

ABOUT GRAY & SONS

Gray & Sons has been a distinguished name in the luxury watch and jewelry market for decades. Specializing in pre-owned, vintage, and modern luxury watches, as well as estate luxury jewelry. The company has earned a reputation for offering unique eclectic watch and jewelry collections, unparalleled quality and service. The Gray & Sons team consists of master watch professionals and expert jewelers with decades of experience to ensure the collection has been carefully certified and cared for to create a beautiful accessory as close as possible to the condition it was in the day it was first created. The company offers some of the most distinguished names on the market, such as Rolex, Cartier, Harry Winston, BVLGARI, and more, to ensure every option meets the most exacting standards in terms of both physical appeal and functional elements.