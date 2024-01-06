Student Tranquility: Convenient Student Dwellings At The Lodges

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 5, 2024 1:16 am - The Lodges at West Edge proudly presents its exceptional student apartments in Durham, NH, catering to the needs of University of New Hampshire students.

Durham, New Hampshire : The Lodges at West Edge proudly presents its exceptional student apartments in Durham, NH, catering to the needs of University of New Hampshire students. Located in picturesque Durham, New Hampshire, The Lodges at West Edge provides students with spacious living options, including cottages, townhomes, apartments, and duplexes. With 2 & 4-bedroom floorplans, single bedrooms, and private bathrooms, students can enjoy the privacy they need while still being part of a vibrant community.

These student apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood-style floors, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, private balconies or patios, and high-speed internet. The Lodges also offer per-person contracts and roommate matching, making it easier for students to find the perfect living arrangement.

In addition to the outstanding residence features, The Lodges at West Edge boasts an array of community amenities designed to enhance the student experience. Students can take advantage of the game room, community clubhouse, 24-hour business center with printing services, hot tub, sauna, grilling stations, and a pet-friendly environment with a dog park. With free on-site parking and bike storage, students have all they need for a well-rounded university life.

Please visit their website or contact them at (603) 755-6625 for information about The Lodges at West Edge.

About The Lodges at West Edge: The Lodges at West Edge is committed to providing University of New Hampshire students with the most beautiful, elegant, & affordable student-friendly apartments. Located just minutes from the UNH campus, The Lodges at West Edge offers a complete lifestyle, including diverse floorplans, top-notch amenities, and a welcoming community. Pave your path to success with The Lodges at West Edge.

