Türkiye Presents HURKUS-2 Attack Aircraft

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Turk Havacilik
Uzay Sanayi has introduced a new generation of trainer and light
attack aircraft called HURKUS-2, Trend reports.
According to the information, this aircraft is intended for
basic and advanced training of fighter pilots, as well as for
performing air support missions in difficult conditions.
Initially, development focused on creating a training aircraft,
but then an armed version appeared, HURKUS-C, into which various
ammunition and equipment were integrated. Successful flight and
shooting tests were also carried out.
This development is attracting attention abroad, especially in
African countries.
The company has also created the HURKUS Air Ground Integration
variant for use in Air Force combat fire support teams and air
traffic controller development activities.
The new aircraft is expected to bring significant benefits due
to its low operating costs and advanced avionics systems.
Turk Havacilik Uzay Sanayi plans to deliver 55 improved HURKUŞ-2
aircraft to the 122nd Basic Flight Training Squadron of the Turkish
Air Force. The first flight is expected in June.
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.