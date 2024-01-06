4.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An earthquake has
occurred in Tajikistan, the network of seismic stations of the
Seismological Experimental Methodological Expedition (SOME) of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was
located 728 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.
The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9. No information about
damage was received.
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.