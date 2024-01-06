4.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An earthquake has occurred in Tajikistan, the network of seismic stations of the Seismological Experimental Methodological Expedition (SOME) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 728 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9. No information about damage was received.