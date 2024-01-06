               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

4.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan


1/6/2024 12:15:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An earthquake has occurred in Tajikistan, the network of seismic stations of the Seismological Experimental Methodological Expedition (SOME) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 728 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9. No information about damage was received.

MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search