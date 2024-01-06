Ukraine Doubles Gas Imports From EU And Moldova In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukraine imported 4.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the European Union and Moldova, which is twice as much as in 2022.

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the latest data, in 2023, more than 4.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas were supplied to Ukraine from the EU and Moldova. This is more than two times higher than was transported in 2022," the post says.

It is noted that the bulk of the imported gas was received for storage in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

EU countries preparing to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine - European Commissioner

Most gas imports came from Slovakia - more than 1.8 billion cubic meters, or 42% of the total. Hungary supplied 1.3 billion cubic meters (31%), Poland - 602 million cubic meters (14%), and Romania via Moldova - 550 million cubic meters (13%).

As reported, in 2023, Ukraine imported more than 550 million cubic meters of gas through the Trans-Balkan corridor, mainly for storage.

Photo: GTSOU / Facebook