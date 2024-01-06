Ukraine's Air Defenses Activated In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region amid the air raid alert overnight Saturday - air defense forces were operating.

Serhiy Tiurin, the first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports

"Residents of the region could hear the sounds of explosions. Air defense forces were activated," he wrote.

According to Tiurin, there are no data on the victims.

Air Force warns of enemy drones approachingregion

"Details will be available later," the official added.



As reported, the air alert was announced in several regions, including the Khmelnytskyi region, due to the threat of an attack by enemy combat drones.

Photo: General Staff