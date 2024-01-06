Russians Shell Pokrovsk Twice, Hitting Administrative Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, hitting an administrative building and causing fire. Casualties are reported.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Pokrovsk is under enemy fire again. Last night, Russians fired twice at the city, hitting the administrative building. The garage and cars are burning," he wrote.

According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims.

"We are establishing the exact consequences of the strikes," the region's head added.

As reported, on the morning of January 5, Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk region with artillery, damaging an educational institution and residential buildings.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Telegram