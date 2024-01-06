German Foreign Minister To Visit Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Israel. This was announced by German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer at a press conference, AFP, Azernew s reports.

German Foreign Minister Baerbock will travel to Israel on 6 January to meet with Israeli counterpart Yisrael Katz and President Yitzhak Herzog. This will be the fourth visit by a German foreign minister to Israel since 7 October.

As part of his visit to the region, the German minister will also hold meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Annalena Baerbock will later travel to Egypt to meet with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Annalena Baerbock is also scheduled to visit Lebanon.

Spokesman said the talks would discuss "the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and the highly volatile situation on the Israel-Lebanon border," as well as efforts to free Hamas hostages.