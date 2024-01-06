German Foreign Minister To Visit Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Israel.
This was announced by German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian
Fischer at a press conference, AFP, Azernew s
reports.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock will travel to Israel on 6
January to meet with Israeli counterpart Yisrael Katz and President
Yitzhak Herzog. This will be the fourth visit by a German foreign
minister to Israel since 7 October.
As part of his visit to the region, the German minister will
also hold meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.
Annalena Baerbock will later travel to Egypt to meet with
Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. A German Foreign Ministry
spokesman said Annalena Baerbock is also scheduled to visit
Lebanon.
Spokesman said the talks would discuss "the dramatic
humanitarian situation in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and
the highly volatile situation on the Israel-Lebanon border," as
well as efforts to free Hamas hostages.
