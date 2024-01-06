Auto Manufacturer Toyota Can't Restart Production Because Of Earthquakes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Japanese auto concern Toyota Motor cannot yet restart car
production in the country, suspended for the New Year holidays, due
to supply chain disruptions caused by the earthquakes still
ongoing," company president Koji Sato told reporters, Azernews reports.
Assembly plants in the country were originally scheduled to
start operating on 8 January, but these plans had to be abandoned
due to the natural disaster. "We will assess the condition of
components and make a decision," the agency quoted him as saying.
Sato emphasised that the company plans to decide on the timing of
the production launch by the end of the week.
The company president said that many suppliers of components are
currently unable to fully function due to the effects of
earthquakes in the central part of the country.
