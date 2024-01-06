DPRK Conducts Live-Firing Drill In Response To South Korean Provocations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PYONGYANG, Jan 6 (NNN-KCNA) – The military units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), staged a naval live-shell firing drill, off the DPRK's south-western coast from 09:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (0000 GMT to 0200 GMT) yesterday, according to the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in a report.
The naval live-shell firing drill is a natural countermeasure taken by the KPA, against the actions of the South Korean military, which staged large-scale artillery firing and manoeuvres, in the vicinity of the entire border area, from the outset of the year, according to the report.
“The direction of naval live-shell firing doesn't give even an indirect effect on Paekryong and Yonphyong islands,” the report said.
“If the enemies commit an act, which may be regarded as a provocation, under the pretext of so-called counteraction, the KPA will show tough counteraction on an unprecedented level,” it added.– NNN-KCNA
