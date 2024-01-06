BVI Airports Authority Advances Airport Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, (BVI) – The government of the Virgin Islands has announced that significant progress is being made in the ongoing airport development project.

The BVI Airports Authority opened tenders for the development of a business case which is crucial to the project's success following a recently concluded RFP process.

“The tendering process attracted interest from both local and international firms and saw a total of eight bids being received and publicly opened on January 4,” BVI Airports Authority, said.

Minister of communications and works, Kye Rymer expressed his satisfaction with the level of enthusiasm and interest displayed by potential partners, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to the airport's development.

“We see this as a significant step in realising our vision for the expansion of the Terrance B Lettsome International Airport and the Territory on a whole. The overwhelming responses from reputable firms, both locally and internationally, affirm the importance and potential of this project,” Rymer said.

The next phase of the project involves a thorough evaluation of the tenders received, with the aim of entering into a contractual agreement with the successful bidder in the coming weeks.

Chairman of the board of directors, Theodore Burke, emphasised the Authority's dedication to keeping the airport development project at the forefront of priorities until it is realised.

“It is our intention to maintain momentum on the airport development project until its fruition. The public opening of tenders today marks a significant leap forward in this process as we move closer to solidifying the next steps in the airport's development,” Burke said.

Officer-in-Charge Elvis Harrigan represented the managing director at the ceremony and shared his optimism about the future of the project.

“Today is a great day, not only for the Authority but for the entire Virgin Islands as we advance rapidly with the airport development project. We are determined to make this vision a reality, and this marks a crucial step in that journey,” Harrigan said.

The evaluation process is expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks, after which the successful bidder will be awarded a contract.

Source: BVI Airports Authority

The post BVI Airports Authority advances Airport Development appeared first on Caribbean News Global .