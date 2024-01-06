The Problem Of Refugee Camps In MENA Region

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 2024, 12% of“forcibly displaced and stateless people” are expected to be from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said the United Nations . This displacement will be caused due to war, humanitarian crises, and environmental catastrophes.

The number's recent causes are the civil war in Sudan and the fallout from natural disasters in Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Libya. This percentage does not include the millions of people in Palestine who have been displaced since 1948.

At Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan, where 20-year-old pregnant Syrian woman Souad lives, children make up 50% of the camp's population of more than 80,000.

“Raising a child in the camp is difficult. There's limited access to essential resources such as clothing and baby milk formula,” Souad told the Wilson Center , a US-based policy think-tank, in June 2023.

For a short while in 2013, Za'atari was the fourth-largest city in Jordan and was host to more than 200,000 people from Syria at the time.

The population of the 11-year-old refugee camp has since decreased, but with no sign of an end to the conflict in neighboring Syria, Za'atari remains the biggest refugee camp in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). (The vast majority of refugees don't live in formal camps.)

The UNHCR stated that an estimated 131 million people are projected to be displaced around the world in 2024.