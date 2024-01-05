UAE Weather: Cloudy Skies Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 7:16 AM
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the coasts, especially eastward. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.
Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 25°C. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 18°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
More rains in UAE? First cloud-seeding missions of 2024 begin
UAE: Does winter this year feel warmer, less rainy? Here's why
UAE's coldest, hottest and rainiest spots revealed
MENAFN05012024000049011007ID1107689987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.