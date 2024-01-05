Singer Michael Bolton Has Brain Tumour, Will Take ‘Temporary Break’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Grammy winner Michael Bolton has revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain tumour and will be taking a temporary break from performing.

The 70-year-old singer took to Facebook to make the announcement about his health, reports deadline.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton wrote.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

He told fans he will be taking the“next couple of months” to his recovery and taking a“temporary break” from touring.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” wrote Bolton.

“Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can,” he concluded, signing his note,“Much love always, MB.”

The Grammy winner did not share additional details about his condition.

Bolton performed in the hard rock and heavy metal music genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, both on his early solo albums and those he recorded as the frontman of the band Blackjack.

Bolton has been feted with six American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.

He has performed with artists including Lucia Aliberti, Patti LaBelle, José Carreras, Tony Cetinski, Ray Charles, Celine Dion, Plácido Domingo, Renée Fleming, Wynonna Judd, B.B. King, The Lonely Island, Luciano Pavarotti, Percy Sledge, and Zucchero.

--IANS

dc/kvd