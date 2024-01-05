De Silvestri's Late Equalizer Saves Bologna

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Jan 6 (IANS) Lorenzo De Silvestri's equalizer in the dying minutes helped Bologna avoid a home defeat as they tied with Genoa 1-1 on Friday.

Bologna are flying high this term as head coach Thiago Motta guided them to an unexpected fifth-place while Genoa occasionally played as a giant-killer by holding Juventus and Inter Milan under 2006 World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino, reported Xinhua.

Genoa went ahead in the 20th minute with Albert Gudmundsson's free kick from a tricky angle.

The Rossoblu then dominated the game but failed to unlock the opposites' defense until the 95th minute when Alexis Saelemaekers assisted for veteran De Silvestri to hit home.

With the draw, Bologna still rank fifth with 32 points, while Genoa place 12th on 21 points.

--IANS