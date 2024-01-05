ICC T20 World CUP 2024 USA/West Indies : Match Schedule / Fixtures Announced

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 6 – A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, 5 January.
Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.
Full fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Sat, 1 June 2024 – USA v CANADA, Dallas
Sun, 2 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana
Sun, 2 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados
Mon, 3 June 2024 – SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Mon, 3 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana
Tue, 4 June 2024 – ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Tue, 4 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas
Wed, 5 June 2024 – INDIA v IRELAND, New York
Wed, 5 June 2024 – PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana
Wed, 5 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados
Thur, 6 June 2024 – USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas
Thur, 6 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Fri, 7 June 2024 – CANADA v IRELAND, New York
Fri, 7 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana
Fri, 7 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas
Sat, 8 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Sat, 8 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados
Sat, 8 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana
Sun, 9 June 2024 – INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York
Sun, 9 June 2024 – OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua
Mon, 10 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York
Tue, 11 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York
Tue, 11 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida
Tue, 11 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua
Wed, 12 June 2024 – USA v INDIA, New York
Wed, 12 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad
Thur, 13 June 2024 – ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua
Thur, 13 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent
Thur, 13 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Fri, 14 June 2024 – USA v IRELAND, Florida
Fri, 14 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Fri, 14 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad
Sat, 15 June 2024 – INDIA v CANADA, Florida
Sat, 15 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua
Sat, 15 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia
Sun, 16 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida
Sun, 16 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Sun, 16 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia
Mon, 17 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Mon, 17 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia
2nd round
Wed, 19 June 2024 – A2 v D1, Antigua
Wed, 19 June 2024 – B1 v C2, St. Lucia
Thur, 20 June 2024 – C1 v A1, Barbados
Thur, 20 June 2024 – B2 v D2, Antigua
Fri, 21 June 2024 – B1 v D1, St. Lucia
Fri, 21 June 2024 – A2 v C2, Barbados
Sat, 22 June 2024 – A1 v D2, Antigua
Sat, 22 June 2024 – C1 v B2, St. Vincent
Sun, 23 June 2024 – A2 v B1, Barbados
Sun, 23 June 2024 – C2 v D1, Antigua
Mon, 24 June 2024 – B2 v A1, St. Lucia
Mon, 24 June 2024 – C1 v D2, St. Vincent
Wed, 26 June 2024 – Semi 1, Guyana
Thur, 27 June 2024 – Semi 2, Trinidad
Sat, 29 June 2024 – Final, Barbados
