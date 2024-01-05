ICC T20 World CUP 2024 USA/West Indies : Match Schedule / Fixtures Announced

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 6 – A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, 5 January.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Full fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Sat, 1 June 2024 – USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sun, 2 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Mon, 3 June 2024 – SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tue, 4 June 2024 – ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wed, 5 June 2024 – INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June 2024 – PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thur, 6 June 2024 – USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Fri, 7 June 2024 – CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 – INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 – OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June 2024 – USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June 2024 – ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June 2024 – USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June 2024 – INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

2nd round

Wed, 19 June 2024 – A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June 2024 – B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June 2024 – C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June 2024 – B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June 2024 – B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June 2024 – A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 – A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June 2024 – C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June 2024 – A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June 2024 – C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 – B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June 2024 – C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June 2024 – Semi 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June 2024 – Semi 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June 2024 – Final, Barbados

