Uganda Names Squad For World Rugby Sevens Challenger In Dubai

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Jan 6 (IANS) Uganda coach Tolbert Onyango on Friday named a squad for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Uganda is placed alongside Germany, Kenya and Mexico in Group C for the event running from January 12-14, reported Xinhua.

"We have been preparing well and the players are geared up for the challenge in Dubai. We have mixed some older players and more of the younger players," added Onyango.

The former Kenyan International, who has handled Uganda's sevens team for over eight years, noted that they will take every match like a final to strive for at least the quarterfinal stage, which will help them get more ranking points.

Ivan Munyani, the team captain, told Xinhua that the team is well prepared for the matches in Dubai. "We know what to expect because all teams are good, but we shall stick to our game plan."

Besides the teams in Group C, the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Series will also feature Uruguay, China's Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Georgia, Japan, Tonga, Chile and Portugal.

Uganda will also field a team in the women's category where they are placed alongside Belgium, Thailand and Papua New Guinea.

Following is the Ugandan squad:

Roy Kizito, Denis Etwau, Ivan Munyani (Captain), Davis Shimwa, Pius Ogena, Isaac Massangazira, Adrian Kasito, Alex Aturinda, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, William Nkore, Desire Ayera, Timothy Kisiga.

