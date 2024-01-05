Feeling Burnt Out? Survey Reveals How Americans Increase Their Energy Levels

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar

NEWS COPY

Thirty-eight percent of Americans feel like they're running on empty most of the week, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at the average person's energy levels throughout the day and found that 38% feel low on energy at least four days a week.

The same percentage said these low energy levels spiraled into feelings of burnout in 2023.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of electrolyte drink mix, Liquid I.V. , the survey found that respondents are keen to find a solution for burnout, highlighting the link between drink choices and managing energy levels.

When they're in a slump, respondents shared that they increase their energy by drinking a caffeinated beverage (63%), a glass of water (47%) or something with sugar (46%).

Half of those surveyed rely on energy drinks to get themselves through bad days (50%), with one in five sharing that they consume energy drinks daily.

However, just 39% said they're likely to have water near them throughout the day, ranking below coffee (44%), juice (41%) and soda (39%).

More so, 44% admit that they're“multi-beverage goblins” who have at least three drinks on their desk at any given moment.

“Consumers, when feeling low energy or burnt out, often resort to drinking multiple caffeinated beverages with high sugar content, and little to no added benefits. While these drinks might provide a quick boost, over consumption of caffeine and sugar can exacerbate the very fatigue they are trying to overcome,” said Sai Chaluvadi, Ph.D., vice president of research and development of scientific affairs at Liquid I.V.

The survey also found that energy levels are important to keep an eye on since low energy impacts respondents more mentally (23%) than physically (17%) or emotionally (16%).

Thirty-eight percent said it affects them in all three ways.

In and outside of what they drink, respondents recognize their role in maintaining their energy, as 78% admit they could do a better job of keeping their energy up throughout the day.

On average, respondents notice themselves powering down by 2:44 p.m.

Missing out on the proper hydration can impact energy in the long term, too. Americans who experienced burnout said it set in within the first half of the year (71%) and for 28%, lasted longer than a week.

Reflecting on their experience, most of these respondents said their burnout was caused by family-related stress (50%) and work-related stress (45%).

Improper hydration that may have led to low energy has also impacted the 38% who turned down an outing or event within the past month because they couldn't keep up.

And nearly eight in 10 of these respondents admitted to feeling FOMO in these instances (79%).

The holidays don't make it easier, either. One in five said they have little or no energy at the end of the year after the holiday festivities.

A staggering 85% of Americans feel like they'll need some mental or physical recovery time at the end of 2023 after the indulgent holiday food and drinks, with 29% of these respondents saying they'll need at least a few weeks to recuperate.

Looking ahead, the majority of respondents are keen on avoiding burnout as much as possible in 2024 (79%) and 74% are interested in improving their energy levels in the new year.

Three in four want more out of their day than“just making it through” (78%) and to get there, they're willing to commit to eating nutritious foods (57%), getting more sleep (54%) and drinking more water to stay hydrated (46%).

“Electrolyte enhanced functional hydration products are designed to deliver superior hydration and can provide benefits beyond just alleviating symptoms associated with dehydration. This can be a better proposition to consumers who are seeking healthier alternatives to current energy drink offerings,” said Chaluvadi.

“While still a developing area of research, numerous observational and clinical studies conducted over the past two decades consistently underscore the profound impact of staying hydrated on factors such as fatigue, mood, mental alertness, cognition and working memory. Our choices matter, and by incorporating beverages that provide both energy and hydration, we can cultivate habits that support long-term vitality and resilience."

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population American s was commissioned by Liquid IV between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).