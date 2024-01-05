Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Secures $6M In Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, announced that it has closed its private placement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,237,114 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $4.85 per share (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. According to the announcement, each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being offered together with warrants to purchase two share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.60 per share. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire three years from the date of issuance. The company also agreed that certain warrants to purchase an aggregate of 106,594 shares of common stock that were issued to such investors were amended to have a reduced exercise price of $4.60 per share, at an additional offering price of $0.125 per amended warrant. Aditxt secured $6 million in gross proceeds, from which it intends to use net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is a global innovation company focused on therapeutics and technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. Aditxt's mission of“Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by its growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners and shareholders who inform and inspire its mission. Aditxt's diverse innovation portfolio includes: Adimune, Inc.(TM), developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir, Inc.(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta, Inc.(TM), which offers personalized immune monitoring intended to be informative for a wide range of health conditions, including hereditary cancer, wounds and cardiomyopathy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN