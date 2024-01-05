CARSON JOHNSON WINS BIG AT INTERNATIONAL TALENT EVENT

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Carson Johnson from Madison, Alabama has just returned from iPOP!, the international talent competition held last month (Dec 27 – Dec 31, 2023) in Anaheim, California.



Carson Johnson, a 5th grader who lives in Madison, Alabama, has been performing and training this past year with stars like Ryan Kelley from Teen Wolf and Jimmy Bellinger who starred in Blockers and Shameless. He is also in regular acting classes with Bill Billions who trained in Hollywood, CA at Hollywood Huntsville in the Tennessee Valley. In addition to acting and modeling, he trains in voice-over performance and voice training. He also starred in a commercial in Summer 2023.



Carson has been interested in acting for more than five years now. He has a fun, outgoing personality that brings joy to his family and friends. He loves making people smile. He has a passion to bring that same joy to the rest of the world. He knows that acting and modeling require a great deal of time and effort to be successful, but he is committed to the task. Although he loves anime and video games, he limits his time to enjoy those hobbies so he can really focus on his craft. He is regularly offered audition opportunities and most recently auditioned for L.L. Bean and Office Depot. His constant commitment and hard work paid off as he came back from California an award winner!!



The iPOP! convention, which is held twice annually in Southern California, brings together over 500 performers from all over the world, and connects them with over 100 entertainment industry agents, managers, and casting directors to discover new talent. Carson came away with 3 top awards in the Headshot, Fashion Print, and iModel categories. Carson also received 14 callbacks from the agents and managers. He attended the convention through the Talent Auditions group.



“I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to perform in front of so many agents, managers, and casting directors. It was stressful, fast-paced, and made you stretch yourself. I wouldn't change it for anything.”



Reach out to Carson Johnson on Social Media:



?id=61550828774647" rel="nofollow" > href="" rel='nofollow'> ?id=61550828774647

MENAFN05012024003734003177ID1107689891