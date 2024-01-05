PM Warns Over Danger Of Attempts To Drag Lebanon Into A Regional War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held Friday a phone call with Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government of Lebanon Najib Mikati.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the danger of attempts aiming to drag Lebanon into a regional war, emphasising that the widening scope of violence and the circle of conflict in the region would have severe consequences if expanded, particularly on Lebanon and neighbouring countries.

He underscored the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to stop Israeli violations of international law.

