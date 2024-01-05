Ujjwala Subsidies May Shine Bright In Next Fiscal Year As Well

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Union government may extend cooking gas subsidies provided under a flagship government scheme for another year, two people aware of the matter said. Currently, about 100 million beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) get a subsidy of ₹300 per LPG cylinder, which is scheduled to end in March this year.

