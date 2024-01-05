Steel Imports Are Rising, But India Is Not Worried

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Union steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India becoming a net importer of steel between April and November this fiscal year is not a concern for the government, terming the imports a drop in the ocean of total steel consumption in the country.

