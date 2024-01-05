US President Joe Biden Warns Of Donald Trump's Threat To United States In 2024 Election

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden on January 5 while addressing the public at Pennsylvania's Blue Bell recalled that former President Donald Trump's efforts to retake the White House in the 2024 election pose a major threat to the country. Biden also presented America's second-highest civilian award to 12 people who defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021 made this announcement the day before the third anniversary of the violent attack at the US Capitol that was led by Donald Trump's supporters who wanted to keep Trump in power. Biden said“We nearly lost America - lost it all” on January 6, 2021.

Joe Biden's Transcript stated,"Three years ago tomorrow... the violent mob stormed the United States Capitol....For the first time in our history, insurrectionists had come to stop the peaceful transfer, transfer of power in America." While describing the event he said,"First time. Smashing windows, shattering doors, attacking the police. Outside, gallows were erected."

Highlighting Trump's role in the Capitol attack Biden said,"Inside, they hunted for Speaker Pelosi. The House was chanting as they marched through and smashed windows,"Where's Nancy?" Over 140 police officers were injured. Jill and I attended the funeral of police officers who died as a result of the events of that day," reported AP further blamed Trump for all the chaos and deaths. He said, "Because Donald, because of Donald Trump's lies, they died because these lies brought a mob to Washington," reported AP his stance Biden said,"We all know who Donald Trump is," and added,"The question we have to answer is who are we?"

On this day, 3 years ago, a mob of Trump's Republican supporters overran the Capitol where the counting of Electoral College votes was taking place and Democrats Biden emerged as the winner. Over 100 police officers were attacked by the rioters who tried to break into the building. Over 9 people lost their lives in the attack including several officers who died of suicide while 3 of Trump supporters suffered medical emergencies

Biden reiterated,"What's Trump done? He's called these insurrectionists 'patriots.'" He said,"and he promised to pardon them if he returns to office," reported AP claimed that by"trying to rewrite the facts of Jan. 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Former President Trump is confronting 91 criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election loss to Biden, along with three other felony cases. The Supreme Court has recently decided to address the question of whether Trump can be kept off the ballot due to his efforts to overturn the election results addressing in Iowa on Friday, Donald Trump countered Biden of"abusing George Washington's legacy" to attack him and his supporters. Giving a warning to Biden, he said,"This election is your last chance to save America."

(With inputs from AP)



