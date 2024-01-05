Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Set To Start Maiden Journey Today. Check Fairs, Schedules, Routes Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Vande Bharat Express, linking Amritsar with Delhi, is scheduled to commence its regular services starting Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the semi-high-speed train from Ayodhya Dham railway station on December 30. The train is set to operate six days a week, excluding Fridays, with scheduled stops at Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala, and Sahnewal stations Vande Bharat Express routeThe Vande Bharat Express with train number 22488, travelling from Amritsar to Old Delhi, is scheduled to depart from Amritsar at 9:30 am and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1:50 pm Read: Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 34 routes in India: See full listThis journey will cover a distance of 448 km in a remarkably short duration of four hours and 20 minutes. Conversely, the Vande Bharat Express with train number 22487, making the journey from Old Delhi to Amritsar, will leave Delhi at 3:15 pm and is set to reach Amritsar at 9:45 pm Vande Bharat Express fare priceThe ticket cost for passengers travelling from Jalandhar Cantt on the Vande Bharat Express is set at ₹1095, slightly exceeding the fare for the Shatabdi Express, which covers the journey to Delhi in five hours Read: Vande Bharat Express adds stops in Udhampur, Kathua on Katra-Delhi route from December 30Notably, the Vande Bharat Express will not offer concessions for any passenger category, and full fare will be applicable for children aged five and above. Railway employees, however, will enjoy amenities similar to those provided on the Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express through their Suvidha Pass Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed, and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience Read: Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: All you need to know about stoppages, timings, and moreEarlier on December 8, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the country would have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across India by 2047. Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Rajya Sabha also informed that more than 12,000 newly-manufactured train coaches have digital display boards containing information such as forthcoming station, destination, and running status, among others.“Digital display boards containing information like forthcoming station, destination, train running status, and other safety information/announcement are provided in coaches of trains like Vande Bharat, Push-Pull, TEJAS, Humsafar, etc & Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains,” Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on December 8.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN05012024007365015876ID1107689861