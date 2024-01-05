Dosa To Idli-7 Popular South Indian Breakfast To Try

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian cuisine boasts an array of delicious and wholesome breakfast options. Here are seven popular South Indian breakfast dishes you should try

Thin, crispy pancakes from fermented rice and urad dal batter. Dosas come in various types like plain dosa, masala dosa, and others, often served with sambar and chutney.

A savoury porridge-like dish made from semolina (sooji) or coarse rice flour, cooked with vegetables, spices, and sometimes nuts. It's a flavorful and comforting breakfast choice.

A traditional South Indian dish made from rice and lentils cooked together with pepper, cumin, and ghee. It's often served with a side of sambar and coconut chutney.

Soft, steamed rice cakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Idlis are light, fluffy, and served with sambar (a spicy lentil-based soup) and coconut chutney.

These bowl-shaped pancakes have a slightly sweet flavour and pair well with coconut milk-based stew called 'ish' or with spicy curries.

Thick pancakes made from a batter of fermented rice and urad dal, with added toppings like onions, tomatoes, chilies, and sometimes cheese.

