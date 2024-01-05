Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar Exposes Surprising Reason For Breakup With Isha Malviya; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 5, 2024, Abhishek Kumar left viewers in astonishment by disclosing a hitherto unknown detail about the reasons behind his breakup with fellow contestant Isha Malviya.

Throughout the season, Bigg Boss 17 has been a platform where contestants' past relationships and personal histories have come to light, adding unexpected twists to the show. Abhishek Kumar's tumultuous relationship with Isha Malviya has been a focal point, and in this particular episode, he unveiled a major factor contributing to their separation.

During a conversation with Munawar Faruqui about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's future, Abhishek Kumar delved into the involvement of Isha's mother in their breakup. He recounted an incident on the sets of the television show Udaariyaan, where he had a disagreement with his onscreen father during the filming of a Diwali sequence. Following the altercation, Abhishek was removed from the scene by the makers. However, Isha took a stand for him and refused to shoot until he was called back. This decision did not sit well with Isha's mother, who, after being informed by the makers, started harboring issues with their relationship.

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar expressed his belief that Isha Malviya might end her current relationship with Samarth Jurel if her growth surpasses his after the show. He quipped, "Uski Maa hi uska breakup karwa degi," implying that Isha's mother would play a pivotal role in their potential separation.

The episode also showcased a heated altercation between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, marking one of the biggest fights of the season. The confrontation escalated to a point where physical violence occurred, resulting in Abhishek's fate being in the hands of captain Ankita Lokhande. Ultimately, she announced Abhishek's elimination from the show if the official promo is to be believed.

