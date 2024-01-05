Bigg Boss 17 Update: 'You've Always Publicly Embarrassed Me', Vicky Jain Hits Out At Ankita Lokhande

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated between Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, as their ongoing issues took center stage. The episode, aired on January 5, 2024, revealed a heated exchange between the couple, shedding light on the complexities within their relationship.

The conflict arose when Ankita confronted Vicky about his close association with Mannara Chopra, particularly questioning his choice to share a meal with her in the Dil Room. This confrontation led to a fiery argument, with Vicky expressing his frustration at Ankita's tendency to embarrass him in public. He claimed that her actions not only strained their relationship but also pushed away his friends, leading to a sense of isolation.

Vicky, visibly upset, recounted instances where Ankita's behavior had allegedly driven people away from him, leaving him with a diminished social circle. This, according to Vicky, was a consequence of Ankita's habit of pushing people away through her reactions, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande's primary complaint against Vicky Jain has been his perceived lack of attention and emotional investment in their relationship. Throughout Bigg Boss 17, Ankita has consistently communicated her feelings of neglect, asserting that Vicky prioritizes others, including Mannara, Isha, and various housemates, over her. In this latest altercation, Ankita expressed her frustration that Vicky was more concerned about Mannara's emotions than understanding her own needs.

The aftermath of the intense argument saw Vicky making a decision – he vowed not to communicate with Mannara if it caused discomfort to Ankita, and he expected Ankita to reciprocate by refraining from interacting with Munawar Faruqui, with whom Vicky had issues. Ankita clarified that Munawar was like a brother to her, but Vicky insisted on maintaining a distance from individuals who posed challenges to their relationship.

Following the confrontation, Ankita recognized her part in the dispute and issued a sincere apology to Vicky, acknowledging her mistake. As the dynamics of Bigg Boss 17 continue to evolve, the complexities of relationships within the house take center stage, promising more drama and twists in the episodes to come.