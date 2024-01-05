Stay Away From Factionalism & Corruption, PM Modi's Advises Raj Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a three-day trip to Jaipur, advised Rajasthan MLAs and Ministers to "stay away from factionalism and corruption".

He held discussions with MLAs, Ministers and BJP officials on Friday night at the party's state office in Jaipur.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister questioned the MLAs on the Congress's defeat in the November 2023 Assembly elections. To this, some of the legislators cited corruption as the reason.

In response, Modi told the MLAs that "you have to stay away from factionalism and corruption. The party is monitoring all your activities".

He further told the legislators that they should not work keeping only the five-year tenure in mind.

"We have to work ahead keeping this thing in mind that the government should repeat after five years."

The Prime Minister also advised them to visit the booths where they lost in the polls and then go to the one from where they won and then brainstorm on what made them win.

"You should not remain intoxicated by the government. Work has to be done on the ground and more work has to be done so that the government repeats."

Along with this, Modi also advised the MLAs to stay away from transfer-posting of officers.

"All the officers work, you just need to know how to get the work done."

--IANS

arc/ksk