Uganda Looks To Make Stuns In ICC T20 World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Jan 6 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the groups for the 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup slated to take place in the United States and West Indies.

Uganda Cricket Cranes have been placed in Group C with hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea, reported Xinhua.

Uganda coach Jackson Ogwang told Xinhua in an exclusive interview, "Remember all the teams that have qualified for the T20 World Cup deserve to be there. And with T20 Cricket, even if a team is better ranked than another, all we need to do is give 100% in every match."

Ogwang made it clear that although their opponents are better ranked, the Ugandan team will not be scared. "I am optimistic if we prepare well, we shall cause some major upsets," added the coach.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup that attracts 20 teams will take place on June 4-30.

--IANS