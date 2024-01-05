Annuloplasty Rings Market Set To Expand By USD 51.59 Million, Accelerating At A CAGR Of 5.34% From 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Annuloplasty Rings Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest industry research report on the global annuloplasty rings market has been added to our comprehensive collection of market analysis documents. This report heralds significant growth in the annuloplasty rings market, projected at USD 51.59 million during the span of 2023 to 2028, with an acceleration at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34%.

The comprehensive study lays out a wide-ranging analysis of the annuloplasty rings market size, forecasts, prevailing trends, opportunities for growth, and the potential hurdles the market may face. At the core of the market's vigorous expansion are key drivers, such as the rising incidence of heart valve diseases, a surging preference for mitral valve repair over replacement, alongside notable technological advancements within the sector of annuloplasty rings.

Divided into several critical segments, the report examines the annuloplasty rings market under several lenses:



By Application:

Mitral valve repair

Tricuspid valve repair

Aortic valve repair



By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics



By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

Part of the report articulates the trend of increased preference for aortic valve repair using annuloplasty, which is anticipated to be a significant factor propelling the market growth in the forthcoming years. Innovations like the emphasis on creating personalized annuloplasty rings and the advent of biodegradable options are poised to stoke up considerable demand within the market.

The analysis of the annuloplasty rings market is exhaustive and includes a detailed landscape of vendors. The findings are aimed at empowering stakeholders to bolster their market stance, with a comprehensive analysis of leading market participants such as Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., and several others.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900